Pioneers blast Bland Bears in five innings

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

BLAND – The Fort Chiswell Pioneers scored eight runs in the first inning on their way to demolishing Bland County 17-2 in five innings.

Tanner Bailey went the first three innings and gave up just four hits, one earned run and struck out five. At the plate he went 4 for 5 scoring four runs and knocked in two. Aaron Crawford smacked a two run homer in the second on his way to scoring three runs and earning four RBI. Cody Burkes also knocked in four and scored a run. Dallas Beasley had three RBI and Leighton Dunford knocked in two and scored twice.

Bland County (3-14) scored their only two runs in the top of the third on hits by Austin Chewning, Jake Watters and a RBI by Dylan Jackson, who knocked in Chewing. Watters also scored on an error by the Pioneers.

Fort Chiswell (17-1) scored not only eight runs in the first but pushed across three in the second and five in the third to put the game away. Bailey was relieved by Konner Rotenizer and then by Chance Davis.

Bland starting and losing pitcher was Watters, who lasted only two-thirds of an inning. He struck two but walked four Pioneer hitters in a row. He surrendered six runs on just two hits.

The Pioneers have now won 12 consecutive games, with their only loss coming back on April 5 at Grayson County by the score of 5-1.

”I thought Tanner Bailey pitched real well for us,” Pioneer head coach Derrick Jackson said. “This was only his third start of the year. This was our third game in four days and we have to play Grayson tomorrow. We got a lot of contributions from our lower part of the lineup and this isn’t the first time those guys have done that.”

The Fort Chiswell bottom three in the lineup went 3 for 7, scored 6 runs and knocked in 10 in the game. They also drew 3 walks and had a sac fly. It was a very productive day indeed.

Fort Chiswell will host the Grayson County Blue Devils today, with the first pitch at 5:00 p.m.

