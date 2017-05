Peek-a-boo

Some of the chicks that were hatched in third-grade classrooms in Pulaski were recently playing Peek-a-boo, poking their heads in and out from underneath their warmer. Parents should ask their third-grade children about the baby chicks, which are in the classrooms as part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Pulaski Office Third Grade 4-H Embryology Project.

