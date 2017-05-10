PCHS spring concert features choirs

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County High School choral department presents its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The show at PCHS’ Little Theatre features about 60 students from the advanced concert choir, ladies ensemble and beginning concert choir.

“The choirs will present a wide variety of music that is sure to please everyone in attendance,” says Angela Talbert, PCHS choral director. “As expected, there will be selections from traditional choral literature as well as a few Broadway tunes. There will also be some familiar music that may be a bit unexpected.”

She explains that the boys of the choral department will perform the classic “In the Still of the Night” by Boyz II Men, while the ladies ensemble will rock out to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer.”

The beginning choir will sing “Nine in the Afternoon” by Panic at the Disco, and the advanced choir women will perform “All I Need is an Angel” from “Grease Live.”

“There will truly be something for everyone no matter their taste in music,” Talbert assures. “If you’re looking for a great evening of entertainment, this is a performance you will enjoy. It will be a night of great music and great fun for the entire family.”

Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are gladly accepted. Call 540-643-0747.

