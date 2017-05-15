Parents, teachers express support for new school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Parents and teachers presented resolutions in support of a new consolidated middle school to the Pulaski County School Board this week.

The similar resolutions pointed to the lack of air conditioning at Pulaski and Dublin middle schools, along with inadequate electrical systems, insufficient testing spaces, deficient technology for a 21st century education and failure to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dublin Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) drafted the original resolution that was then adapted by PTOs at some other schools in the county. The resolution concludes that the county needs to place a bond referendum on the November ballot if no “proactive plan to identify appropriate funding can be made.”

“Physical environment has an impact on motivation, and tells students how valued they are,” said Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, parent of a Dublin Elementary fifth grader and PTO member, who presented the resolution to the school board.

