A new exhibit at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern – “Our People in Wartime: Sacrifice and Duty at Home and Abroad” – opened Saturday, and will be on display throughout the summer as a tribute to Pulaski County’s contributions to war efforts, especially during World Wars I and II.

“It’s been said that a government can conduct a war only as long as its citizens support sending troops in harm’s way. And a key measure of that support is the degree to which people on the homefront are willing to make sacrifices in their daily lives,” said Kasey Campbell, before departing last week as the museum’s collections administrator.

The new exhibit illustrates that the citizens of Pulaski did much to demonstrate their support in these two major conflicts of the 20th century. They collected scrap metal to be recycled for weapons, held war bond drives to help pay for equipping a massive military buildup, learned new farming techniques for more food to feed the troops, and sacrificed their own personal comfort by rationing common staples of their own meals, like sugar and coffee, and stayed home to save gas and rubber needed for the military. Everyone from Boy Scouts to housewives to business owners got involved in supporting the war effort.

One of the artifacts on display in the exhibit is a series of posters produced by a government agencies, such as the Office of Civilian Defense and the Department of Agriculture.

