NRCC offers computer skills ‘boot camp’ workshops

Several courses in New River Community College’s “Boot Camp” series of technology workshops will be offered beginning May 31.

“Boot Camp: Beginning Excel” is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 31, in room 238 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin (#3637). Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that can be used for storing, organizing and manipulating numbers and data. Participants will learn to create formulas, modify worksheets and use features such as tables, SmartArt and page formatting.

The workshop is also offered 9 a.m. to noon June 12 in room 143 at the NRV Mall site in Christiansburg (#3638).

May 23, 2017.

