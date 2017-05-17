NRCC nursing students receive degrees, pins

Thirty-seven students in the 2017 associate degree nursing (ADN) class at New River Community College received their NRCC nursing pins and associate degrees at a ceremony Wednesday at the college.

This is the 13th graduating class of associate degree nurses at NRCC. Graduates are now eligible to take their registered nurse licensing exam.

Dr. Lorrie Coe-Meade, nursing program director, presided at the event. Christine Ludwig, chief nursing officer at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, was the keynote speaker. Other nursing faculty participating in the ceremony were Kelly Brown, Mia Copeland, Robin Troxel and Amy Watson.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2017.

Comments

comments