NRCC celebrates 48th annual commencement

New River Community College celebrated its 48th annual commencement on Friday. NRCC Interim President Dr. Charlie White conferred 450 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Dr. White introduced NRCC’s next president, Dr. Pat Huber. Greetings from the State Board were offered by Dr. Thomas Brewster, member of the State Board for Community Colleges. Steven E. Harvey, chair of New River Community College Board, welcomed everyone to the commencement ceremony, and recognized special guests in attendance.

Degrees were conferred to the following Pulaski County residents.

May 16, 2017.

