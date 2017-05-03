No-bond defendant gets released

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An inmate who was supposed to be held without bond at Western Virginia Regional Jail somehow has ended up in jail in North Carolina.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch on the day Steven Ernest Sheppard, 27, of Roanoke, was supposed to be in court that he would not be present because he was being held in jail in Forsythe County, N.C.

Upon learning of his arrest, she checked the file to see if Sheppard had violated conditions of bond by leaving the state, and she discovered he was supposed to be held without bond on the Pulaski County charges.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

Comments

comments