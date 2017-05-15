Newbern Jail on endangered structures list

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Newbern Jail, the oldest public building in Pulaski County, is “at a tipping point,” according to New River Historical Society (NRHS). So its inclusion in Preservation Virginia’s 2017 list of Most Endangered Historic Places may provide the exposure needed to save it.

According to John White, NRHS president, the historical society and Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern were pleased to learn of the jail’s inclusion on this year’s list, released earlier this week.

While the designation, sadly, doesn’t come with any money, he says it may provide the publicity and exposure needed to help NRHS develop a strategy to save the pre-Civil War building.

