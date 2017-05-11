New principal named for Critzer

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

With the pending retirement of Critzer Elementary School’s current principal, Pulaski County Public Schools this week announced that Amy E. Williams will assume the position July 1.

Williams, who has been assistant principal at Christiansburg High School for the past seven years, was once an instructional assistant at Critzer.

“I am excited to return to Critzer Elementary. I look forward to supporting teachers and students as we work together to ensure everyone’s success,” Williams said.

May 11, 2017.

