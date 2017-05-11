By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
With the pending retirement of Critzer Elementary School’s current principal, Pulaski County Public Schools this week announced that Amy E. Williams will assume the position July 1.
Williams, who has been assistant principal at Christiansburg High School for the past seven years, was once an instructional assistant at Critzer.
“I am excited to return to Critzer Elementary. I look forward to supporting teachers and students as we work together to ensure everyone’s success,” Williams said.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login