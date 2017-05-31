Myrtle Isabella Jernigan Wood

Myrtle Isabella Jernigan Wood, 97, of Dublin, Va., went peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Born July 30, 1919, she was the daughter of Joseph James Jernigan and Della Mitylene Stone Jernigan of Sampson County, N.C.

Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Rev. Curtis Edmond Wood; sister Annie Lou Hall and husband Derwood; brothers Earl Jernigan, and Theodore Jernigan and wife Doris, all of Dunn, N.C.; brother-in-law Carroll J. Smith of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; grandson Cody Edmond Wood of Richmond, Va.; and son-in-law Lindsey Quick of Laurinburg, N.C.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Linda Wood Quick of Laurinburg, N.C., David (Sandy) Wood of Dublin, Va., Barry (Sue) Wood of Richmond, and Debby (Michael) Mitchell of Dublin; 15 loving grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Edith Jernigan McLaurin of Charleston, Ark.; and a first cousin, Margaret Boykin, 101 years of age, of Clinton, N.C.

Myrtle graduated from Mingo High School in Sampson County, N.C., in 1937. She graduated from the National School of Commerce in Charlotte, N.C., in 1938. In 1943, she was the valedictorian of her class at Holmes Bible College in Greenville, S.C., where she met her husband, Curtis. They were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1943. Myrtle was licensed in 1941 as a minister with the Free-Will Baptist Church in N.C. In August 1943, she transferred her credentials to the Virginia Conference (later renamed the Appalachian Conference) of the Pentecostal Holiness Church. At her death, she was the longest serving minister of the conference.

During their ministry together, Curtis and Myrtle pastored churches in Floyd, Christiansburg, Meadows of Dan and Indian Valley, all in Virginia; War, W.Va.; Narrows, Va. and Buena Vista, Va.; Mullens, Princeton, Peniel and White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; and Vicker, Va., and Fries, Va. From 1969 to 1974, they served the conference as the Conference Superintendent and First Lady. Ministry took Myrtle to Greece, Israel, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Family Worship Center in Pulaski, Va. A funeral service celebrating her life will be 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center. Her sons, both ordained ministers, along with Dr. C.R. Conner, pastor of Family Worship Center, and Bishop Preston Mathena, superintendent of the Appalachian Conference, will conduct the funeral service. Interment will follow in the Appalachian Conference cemetery on Oak Grove Avenue in Dublin.

Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski is serving the family.

