By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Roanoke man will serve 7 months in jail for faking his identity during a 2015 traffic stop in Pulaski County.
John Richard Hobson Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court to one count each of forging a public document, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and second offense driving suspended. Eight other charges were not prosecuted under a plea agreement.
According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz, Virginia State Trooper John Nunley encountered Hobson when he stopped a truck pulling a trailer with expired tags July 28, 2015.
