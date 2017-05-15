Motorist sentenced for faking identity

A Roanoke man will serve 7 months in jail for faking his identity during a 2015 traffic stop in Pulaski County.

John Richard Hobson Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court to one count each of forging a public document, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and second offense driving suspended. Eight other charges were not prosecuted under a plea agreement.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz, Virginia State Trooper John Nunley encountered Hobson when he stopped a truck pulling a trailer with expired tags July 28, 2015.

