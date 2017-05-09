Mona Marie Fewell Nunn

Mona Marie Fewell Nunn, 43, of Glen Lyn, Va., passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the LewisGale Hospital Salem, Va.

She was born Dec. 1, 1973, in Pulaski, Va., and was preceded in death by her loving mother-in-law, Faye Anne Worrell.

Mona dedicated her life to being a mother and grandmother. She fought a long, hard and brave battle with several chronic illnesses. She lost that battle on May 4. Now her soul is with God, and her love remains in our hearts and memories. Mona loved fairies, and now she’s dancing with them.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy Nunn; daughter and son-in-law Meagan and Zach Shrader; sons Brandon Nunn and Andrew Nunn; grandchildren Alissa Marie Shrader and Zachary David Shrader; father Edward Scott Fewell and Diane Fewell; mother Linda Marie Farris; and brother Robert S. Fewell.

The family sends a special thank you to caregivers and special friends, Juanita K. Sadler and Debbie Stewart.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

