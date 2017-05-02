Middle school student realizes sweet success as an entrepreneur

By Sheila D. Nelson

Special to the SWT

Brady Linkous is a 13-year-old entrepreneur and middle school student who was recently named a winner in the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) business competition.

Linkous has now put his business, Candy with a Twist, to practical application at Pulaski Middle School. The young winner’s store is open for business after school on Mondays and Fridays, and focuses on selling locally produced candies and gums. The business can even tailor its products with the flavor preferences of a particular customer. The school worked with the business to make in-house announcements and create store signage prior to its opening.

YEA teaches students what they need to know to launch their very own, fully operational business. The students are taught just as much about the value of soft skills such as interpersonal communication, public speaking and critical thinking as they are core education elements like math and writing that translate into school curriculums. Students spent about six months researching and developing their business ideas. More than thirty area business leaders contributed their time and talents in a variety of capacities that include such things as guest speakers, field trip hosts, panel participants, 10-week instructors, and six-week mentors.

