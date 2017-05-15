Middle school nurse meets medical needs, but is also ‘a lifesaver’ who ‘cares a lot about’ her students

Maladies – both real and imagined – make their way inside Joyce Pendergrast’s doorway at Pulaski Middle School throughout the day, including Thursday of last week when one student came in to report a swollen toe and another to grab his asthma inhaler.

Both of them made sure they were noticed by what another student referred to later as “the school nurse who keeps us out of trouble.”

And notice she did, making sure they both knew she was there for them and ready to assist or, at the very least, checking to make sure they were having a good day.

“Most times with kids and adults, when we feel bad, we’re sick, with a headache or a sore throat. But a lot of times, when a student is upset about something or concerned about something, it manifests as ‘my head hurts’,” Pendergrast says.

She adds that students may “come into her office with one complaint, but it turns into something else – they’re having an issue with a friend, there’s something going on at home like an ill grandparent, and so on, and they will eventually reveal it to me.”

Last week was National Nurses Week in recognition of the the men and women who work daily as caretakers in various settings. It’s the role Pendergrast assumed at Pulaski Middle some 18 years ago, after leaving her job at Pulaski Community Hospital.

That move introduced Pendergrast to a very different experience.

“In nursing, you develop a relationship with the patient, and when I was working at the hospital helping to deliver babies, those relationships typically lasted two or three days, maybe a week.”

When she went to Pulaski Middle and, in effect, entered public health, she began forming relationships that last for three years and beyond.

“You know their siblings, you know their families. I’ve had the unique opportunity to see students here at school whose parents I helped deliver. It’s been unique to see students whose parents or grandparents I know because I’ve lived here my entire life.”

Pendergrast, now 53, says her youth prepared her for practicing in a middle school and, particularly, one in Pulaski County.

“Adolescence is a very difficult time. I think the middle school years are uniquely difficult in and of themselves. They were for me,” she elaborates. “You develop, you’re going through a lot of hormonal changes. You’re getting a little more freedom from your parents – drawing those lines, testing those lines, which is a normal part of adolescence. So, I enjoy this age group. I enjoy watching them grow as their personalities develop and their interests change.”

Her own childhood was colored by the loss of her dad when she was only 4 years old. Her mother was so devastated by that event, life became a real struggle for her, and she didn’t enroll her daughter in school until she was 7.

“We lived here, there and everywhere. We lived with different family members and different people.”

But a few things made a difference in her life, helping both daughter and mother to eventually find their way.

“The Pulaski County school system and my churches helped me to find my path. If it hadn’t been for teachers and schools here that invested in me, I don’t know where I would have been, because my mother was frightened of the world at this point in my life. This was a huge growth for me.”

Pendergrast becomes emotional when recalling her teachers, including Marie McCraw Ferris, a Dublin Elementary School teacher who helped her to avoid embarrassment. “I had this bright orange card you get when you have free lunches. Ms. Farris let me pass those cards out to everyone,” freeing her from the stigma that came with the card.

“A lot of teachers throughout the years taught me that school is a great place to be. That’s why I work so very hard to tell our students that school is a great place to be, and even though the other things in your life aren’t always under control, you can be in control here.”

She firmly believes school isn’t just the place you “learn to read and write, and about science and social studies and history,” because she knows from experience that “it’s also about learning to be prepared and to have life skills.”

Among other teachers who had an impact on Pendergrast were Jan Harris, who got her involved in sports at Pulaski County High School, and Nancy Sparks from the PCHS nursing program, who led her to become a RN.

She also fondly recalls Elizabeth Nye, her “wonderful, nurturing” fifth-grade teacher.

She adds, “I think it’s just amazing what teachers and people can do in children’s lives.”

“I love Ms. Pendergrast. She’s a lifesaver, not just for me, but for the kids, too,” proclaims school staff member Carol Brown.

“The school is lucky to have her. Every morning she just goes above and beyond, outside of her job duties as a nurse. She just cares a lot about them, always encouraging them, wanting them to have a good day,” says Brandon Smith, another school staffer.

Pendergrast says she learned so much from the students. “They touch me everyday, taught me to see the good in life and the challenges we all faced.”

Her most emotional cases involve students who seem at a dead end, such as the boy who appeared droopy and disengaged, avoiding eye contact. This student asked to see her every day, but avoided telling her the obvious or, at least, he did at first.

She began to probe more into how he was feeling, if he had breakfast or if he had slept well. She tried to reach his family, but none of the numbers worked. That’s when the student told her, “I don’t live with them anymore.”

When she asked him who he lived with, she discovered that he was homeless and living in an abandoned house. She reports that he’s now doing very well in foster care.

Of course, she’s met other students in similar situations, and says “those are the kind of things that go beyond checking their temperature – and it’s a huge part of my job. I have a passion for those kids.”

She says she’ll never forget the student who had several medical issues, but loved life. She and her husband, Dr. Ken Pendergrast, took him to a Virginia Tech football game. He has since passed. She remembers another student who couldn’t speak and couldn’t use his hands very well, but talked to her by putting his hands on either side of her face.

It’s clear she understands the value of her daily routine, too. She writes care plans for students, including those with diabetes, a plan which often involves monitoring blood sugars and providing insulin. She also writes care plans for asthma, seizures, disabilities and for students who travel to PCHS for sports.

Pendergrast tracks student medical histories, and keeps their medicines in the tall green cabinet in her small office. When students go on field trips, she bags their medicines and care plans, makes sure those bags are placed on the right bus and that a faculty member is trained to provide CPR and give medications. Pendergrast, a certified CPR trainer, even trains the faculty.

She says she works closely with the school’s guidance counselors, and couldn’t do her job without teachers and staff referring students to her. “They are on the front lines. I realize they’ve got an abscessed tooth or a high fever or a broken finger.”

Parents also contact her frequently to “leave me a message to say something like their child has injured their ankle yesterday and asks me if I’ll check on them.”

In flu season, she trends student temperatures and other symptoms for the health department. Between August and October, she monitors students affected by inside temperatures that can rise to the lower 90s in some classrooms, and helps them to cool down when necessary using ice chips and water in her nursing station/office chilled by a window air conditioner.

Last week, the school system’s central office sent her a thank you note referring to her indispensable compassion and tender loving care as a “temperature taker, head lice checker, curer of headaches, keeper and giver of medicine.”

When she’s not the indispensable school nurse, she’s with her “best friend and soul mate,” Ken. They have five children, seven grandchildren and two dogs.

