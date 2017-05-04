Meth charges advance to grand jury

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Charges have been certified to a grand jury against a Draper man arrested in connection with a methamphetamine lab found in the Pulaski County in November.

Joseph Paul Haga, 36, and co-defendant, David Wayne Ratliff, 32, of Dublin, were arrested Nov. 18 on charges of possession of meth, possession of precursors to manufacture meth and manufacture meth.

All three charges were certified to the next session of the grand jury, which meets July 10. Ratliff’s preliminary hearing is June 12, according to court records.

