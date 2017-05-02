Man to serve 5 years for stabbing cousin

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Radford man who, according to testimony, stabbed his cousin in the back five times with a machete last spring. will serve five years in prison.

Billy Dupree Cobbs, 34, entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution Monday, whereby his aggravated malicious wounding charge was reduced to malicious wounding. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, and must pay restitution in a yet-to-be-determined amount to cover the victim’s medical bills.

Dupree also is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, Greg Cobbs of Dublin.

