MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An employee of Turman Lumber Co. in Montgomery County died Wednesday morning after being run over by a truck on which he had been working.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. M.E. Hollandsworth said emergency personnel and deputies were dispatched to the Fire Tower Road business just after 6 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a male, identified as William Kinder Jr., had been struck by a tractor-trailer cab at a maintenance shop.

Hollandsworth says a preliminary investigation suggests Kinder, 52, of Riner, was working on the truck, which was in reverse gear when it was started. The truck apparently knocked the victim to the ground and he was run over by the front wheel of the cab.

While Hollandsworth says the incident appears to have been accidental, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting its own investigation.

