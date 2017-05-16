Lowe crowned Miss PCHS

Leah Lowe emerged from a field of 10 contestants Friday night at Pulaski County High School’s Little Theatre to be crowned Miss PCHS 2017.

Taylor Sink was first runner-up, and Katie Fox was second runner-up.

Lowe, Sink and Fox were joined in the finals by Scarlett Arms and Mackenzie Landreth.

Other contestants for the 2017 crown were Kaylee Corvin, Brooke Sutherland, Caitlin Davis, McKenzie Coleman and Jantzyn Alley.

The pageant, presented by the PCHS cheerleaders, was entitled “Night of Glamour.” Competition included casual wear, evening gown and onstage interview questions of the five finalists.

Shane Branch served as the pageant emcee.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2017.

Comments

comments