Linda Sue ‘Susie’ Quesenberry

Linda Sue “Susie” Quesenberry, 67, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 18, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski after a long battle with cancer.

Susie was born Linda Sue Hill on Jan. 5, 1950. She worked at New River Community College prior to her illness.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Quesenberry; daughter Sunshine Quesenberry of Dublin, Va.; grandsons Robbie Quesenberry and Cody Richardson, also of Dublin; the parents who raised her, Charles and Carole Akers of Dublin; brothers Eddie Hill of Dublin, Roger Snow of Barren Springs, Va., and Eddie Akers of Dublin; and sisters Marie Hill of Pulaski, Va., Patty Edwards of Dublin, Sandra Fitzgerald of Nelson County, Va., Patricia Poscillico of Florida and Kim Owens of Christiansburg, Va.

A special thank you to her lifelong friend, Sharon Graham, who was like a sister to Susie.

She is preceded in death by her birth parents, Ben Hill Sr. and Bonnie Rupe Hill, and brother Ben Hill Jr.

A memorial service will be at a later date, but if you would like to honor Susie, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in her honor.

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2017.

Comments

comments