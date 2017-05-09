Lady Cougars sweep twinbill with Patriots

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Lady Cougar softball head coach Gina Miano was not pleased with her teams performances last week. A 10-0 loss to Carroll County and a lackluster effort in a 3-1 loss to Hidden Valley left the team’s playoff seeding in question, and realizing that her squad had a full schedule of games coming up this week, all she could do is have a talk with them.

It must have been one heck of a talk.

Monday, the Lady Cougars hosted Patrick Henry in a doubleheader. The first game ended with the Lady Cougars on top 7-2, and was never really in question. The second game was a complete domination, with Pulaski County earning a 17-0 victory.

“We were focused,” Miano said. “We came out and played as a team. We had great communication out there and we hit the ball. I really believe that when this team puts it all together they can play with anybody. We just need to be consistent. I was really pleased with our performance tonight.”

In the first game the Lady Cougars jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Josie Brewer, Chelsea Doss, Alexa Nicely and Victoria Goad recorded hits, Kayla Price earned a walk and Laikin Smith laid down a near perfect sacrifice bunt in the inning. Makenzie Reno, pinch running for Brewer, scored along with Doss, Price and Goad.

After the Patriots scored 2 runs on a home run in the third, the Lady Cougars added 2 more in the bottom of the inning. Laikin Smith and Reno crossed the plate for the points. Pulaski County added a final running the bottom of the fourth when Doss connected to send the ball sailing over the center field fence for a home run.

The Lady Cougars collected 7 hits and committed 3 errors in the win. Brewer went all 5 inning as the pitcher, giving up 2 hits, 2 earned runs and 2 walks while striking out 8 batters.

The second game of the night went much quicker as the Lady Cougars scored 17 runs on 14 hits with no errors. Kayla Price and Goad recorded home runs in the game. The blast from Price was a grand slam in the first inning that scored Reno, Hollie Eggleston and Doss. The homer from Goad came with Price and Smith on base in the second inning.

The Lady Cougars scored in every inning. The score would have been much higher if Miano hadn’t taken her foot off the gas in the fifth inning until darkness forced the game to be called.

Brewer again went the distance pitching, giving up no runs and just one hit and 2 walks while striking out 7 Patrick Henry batters.

“We need to keep this kind of focus for the remainder of the season,” Miano said. “Right now we’re playing for a good seeding in the Conference playoffs. Once we get there it’s anybodies game.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight when they travel to Blacksburg to face the Bruins. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

