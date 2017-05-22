Lady Cougars drop regular-season finale at Salem

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – If you take away two critical mistakes, the Pulaski County and Salem softball teams might still be trying to figure out how to earn the win. Unfortunately it doesn’t work that way, and the Spartans got the 2-0 win after scoring two late runs Thursday.

“It was tight,” Lady Cougar head coach Gina Miano said. “It was a real pitchers dual. Neither team wanted to blink first, but they were able to take advantage of some mistakes we made late in the game. We played tough. Now we need to get our focus on the playoffs and see what we can do there.”

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Salem had been held to only 2 hits. Pulaski County only had one. Then a Salem batter was hit by a pitch. A passed ball allowed the runner to reach second, and then an error during on a grounder allowed the batter to reach first and scored the runner. A walk put a runner on first, and then the Salem player on first stole second, putting runners on second and third. A second passed ball allowed the runner on third to score, and the batter struck out to end the inning.

Junior Haley Jones had the only hit of the night for the Lady Cougars. It came in the top of the third inning, she was later called for the third out due to offensive interference. Josie Brewer reached first after an error by the Spartans in the top of the sixth, but they couldn’t capitalize. Eight Pulaski County batters were stuck out.

Brewer went the distance pitching for the Lady Cougars, putting in a solid effort in the loss. She gave up only 2 hits, 2 unearned runs and one walk while striking out 8 Spartan batters. Out of her 84 pitches for the night, 52 were strikes and she got a first pitch strike on 11 of 23 batters faced.

“You can’t point a finger a put the blame on any one thing, because the errors came from players who also kept us in the game,” Miano said. “All of that is behind us now though. The playoffs are here and everybody is 0-0. We either win or we put up the gear. Hopefully we can show the same consistency we had tonight but also get the bats going when we face Bassett in the first round.”

That first round, by the time our readers see this, will have already been decided. The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Bassett Saturday at 1:00 p.m. to face the Bengals. Be sure to visit The Southwest Times Sports on Facebook for updates on their game.

