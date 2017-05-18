Lady Cougars avenge loss to Christiansburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

CHRISTIANSBURG – Just over a month ago, the Lady Cougar softball team hosted the Christiansburg Blue Demons in the first match up between the two teams of the season. Pulaski County lost that matchup 19-5.

Fast forward to this week. The Lady Cougars loaded the bus and headed to Christiansburg with a team of healthy players. There was no flu bug and there were no injuries to deal with. It was time for Pulaski County to see what they really had, and they made the most of the opportunity by earning a 4-2 victory.

“I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” head coach Gina Miano said. “We had a lot to deal with the first few weeks. We had girls hurt. We had girls sick. We had some young players at key positions. It was tough, but we fought through it and they kept working. We know we still have plenty of work to do, but we’ve come a long way this season.”

Christiansburg got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning after a 2 RBI home run.

The top of the third found the Lady Cougars fighting back. Cheyenne Reed started the inning with a double. She was able to advance to third after a sacrifice bunt by Hollie Eggleston, but with two outs on the board the inning was in jeopardy. Chelsea Doss hit the ball hard towards the shortstop and it looked like she would be thrown out, but an error allowed her to reach first and scored Reed. Kayla Price hit a single to left field that moved Doss to second and then Laikin Smith singled to center field to score Doss. A ground out ended the inning, but the Lady Cougars had new life with a 2-2 score on the board.

The Lady Cougars added two mores to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning. It started with a solo home run shot by Alexa Nicely. Her shot sailed over the left field fence to put Pulaski County up 3-2. With one out on the board Reed earned a walk and then stole second. With Eggleston up to bat, Reed scored on a passed ball. Eggleston was thrown out at first after a dropped third strike, but the damage had been done and the Lady Cougars led 4-2.

Pulaski County threatened again in the fifth and seventh inning, but neither team was able to take advantage of scoring opportunities and the Lady Cougars came home with the 4-2 win.

Victoria Goad went 2 for 4 at the plate. Nicely went 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Doss was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Eggleston went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt. Price was 1 for 4, Smith was 1 for 4 with an RBI and Reed was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored and a walk.

Josie Brewer went the distance pitching for the Lady Cougars allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs and 1 walk while striking out 11 batters. Pulaski County had 8 hits and 3 errors. Christiansburg had 3 hits and 3 errors.

“We played well for the most part, but we can still be much better,” Miano said. “our seniors have been doing a great job all season of providing on the field leadership, but our younger players have really come along as well. We need to keep making good decisions and avoiding mistakes. When we play up to our potential I think this team can play with anybody.”

The Lady Cougars will travel to Salem today to take on the Spartans. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The game with Salem will end the regular season for the Lady Cougars. The Conference 24 playoffs are set to begin Saturday. Pulaski County should be either on the road in Salem or Bassett for the first round.

Written by: Editor on May 18, 2017.

