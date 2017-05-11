Lady Cougar tennis shuts out William Fleming to open playoffs

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

As a program, Lady Cougar tennis has been in a bit of a slump for the past few years. The players worked hard and gave it their best shot, but a lack of off-season training here and year-round tennis in other locations just didn’t add up to success for Pulaski County.

That trend has now started to change, and Wednesday the Lady Cougars earned their first playoff victory in recent memory by shutting out William Fleming 9-0 to open up the Conference 24 playoffs.

The Lady Cougars wrapped up their regular season Monday with a 3-6 loss to a solid Christiansburg team on the road. That loss left Pulaski County with a regular season record of 5-6, just shy of the winning record first year head coach Brandon Lawson was shooting for.

“I am so proud of the team effort tonight,” Lawson said after the win over William Fleming. “We had 3 of our top 6 seeds out for today’s match (#1, #2, and #4) and our other girls on the team really stepped up to help us advance to the semi-finals of tournament play. I have been saying it all year long that the depth of our team is extraordinary and it was evident tonight more than ever!”

Those missing players were out due to finishing up and graduating from the Southwest Virginia Governors School. The graduation ceremony, which was planned well in advance, marked the end of much hard work in the classroom for the three players. The starting date of the playoffs wasn’t locked in stone until days prior, leaving the players with a tough decision.

“I think in the end tonight validated what we’ve been teaching all season,” Lawson said. “We’ve tried to work on being physically and mentally ready to go at any time. We had three girls out. Three more girls stepped up and got the job done. We got better as a team and a program tonight.”

The match Wednesday started with doubles action. The top seeded team of Madeleine Hyduke and Sydney Covey teamed up to defeat Tiana Horace and Jayda Brown 8-4 in the most tightly contested matchup of the night. Second seeds Allyson Meek and Brooke Sutherland defeated Kaiya Brown and Makayla Wade 8-0. Third seeded Ella Hyduke and Emily Cox made it a clean sweep by defeating Duyen Va and Lydia Christopher 8-2.

Singles action was up next, and the Lady Cougars continued to shine. No. 1 seed Madeleine Hyduke defeated Tiana Horace 6-2, 7-5. Second seed Allyson Meek defeated Ainsley Harris 6-1, 6-0. Third seed Sydney Covey defeated Kaiya Brown 6-1, 6-1. Fourth seed Brooke Sutherland defeated Makayla Wade 6-2, 6-1. Fifth seed Ella Hyduke defeated Jayda Brown 6-1, 6-2. Finally, sixth seed Emily Cox defeated Lydia Christopher 6-2, 6-1.

“Every single young lady on this team is so valuable,” Lawson said. “We would not be in this position if it weren’t for everyone that is part of this team from top to bottom. This is the kind of strength we hope to have and build year in and year out. We look forward to riding this momentum in our next match-up.”

The next round is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today, weather permitting, but the opponent and location were unknown as of press time this morning. Be sure to visit The Southwest Times Sports on Facebook for the updated schedule as soon as it’s available. ****UPDATE**** The Lady Cougars are scheduled now to travel to Bassett High School today to face the Bengals at 4:30, weather permitting.

