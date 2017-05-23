Lady Cougar soccer season comes to an end

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

HILLSVILLE – The Lady Cougar soccer team entered the Conference 24 playoffs Monday with a first-round road matchup against the Carroll County Cavaliers. Despite a solid effort by the Lady Cougars, they fell by a final score of 3-1 to bring their season to an end.

With the loss, the Lady Cougars finish the season with a record of 2-19.

Carroll County came out firing from the hip, scoring two quick goals as the sun was in the face of Lady Cougar goal keeper Emily Lane.

With the first half in the books, the Lady Cougars knew the pressure was on. After several shot attempts, senior Konner Deeds did what she does best, beating a defender to the ball after it was passed inside by Nicole Murphy and blasting it into the back of the net for what turned out to be the final goal of the year for the Lady Cougars. Interestingly enough, Deeds also scored the first goal of the season in an 8-0 win over William Fleming in the season opener.

The Lady Cougars continued to pressure the ball into the Cavalier side of the field and sent multiple shot attempts at the goal, but the Carroll County keeper held strong. With 15 minutes remaining Carroll County was able to get past the Lady Cougar defenders to score a final insurance goal to seal the deal on the 3-1 victory.

Pulaski County put 6 shots on goal in the first half and 13 more in the second half. Lane finished the game with 13 saves.

As is usually the case in season ending games emotions and tempers were high during the game. One Lady Cougar and one Cavalier were given yellow cards, both at the same time due to the physicality of play taking place.

Emotions were also high after the end of the game. For the 10 seniors this was to be the final time putting on the uniform. That hits hard and it stings.

The baton will now be passed to the younger members of the team to begin preparations for next season. With the three juniors and five sophomores who all saw considerable action this season added to the rising players from the junior varsity squad, the Lady Cougars will have a solid base to start with in 2018.

We expect to have the full list for the All-Conference 24 teams in the coming days. At this time we know that there were three Lady Cougars named to the first team, one to the second team and three honorable mentions. Check back later for that full story.

Written by: Editor on May 23, 2017.

Comments

comments