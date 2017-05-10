Karen Ann Sheppard

Karen Ann Sheppard, 54, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, May 5, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.She was born March 17, 1963.She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Marie Sheppard, and her sister, Cindy Clark.She is survived by her daughters, Candice Viar of Pulaski and Lindsey Viar of Draper, Va.; grandchildren Joseph Wyatt from Draper, and Nicholas Viar and Hadden and Olivia Akers, all of Pulaski; five sisters; and one brother.Memorial service will be noon Saturday, May 13, at Abundant Life Church in Pulaski. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

