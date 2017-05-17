K9 Max receives protective body armor

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department’s K9 Max has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest is sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the sentiment “Donated with admiration – Taco, Sam, Leah & Bree.”

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, located in East Taunton, Mass., and established in 2009, is to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, the agency has provided more than 2,400 protective vests nationwide through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $2.1 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

A $1,050 donation provides one vest, which is valued between $1,795 and $2,234, and has a five-year warranty. They weigh about 4 to 5 pounds.

There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States.

Vested Interest accepts tax deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton MA 02718.

