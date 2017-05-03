JV Lady Cougar soccer ties, varsity falls by single goal

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

HILLSVILLE – The Lady Cougar varsity soccer team didn’t get the win they wanted, but they did give a tough and determined effort in a 3-2 loss to Carroll County Tuesday.

“Effort” was the key word Tuesday, and that effort didn’t die in the second half. The Lady Cougars scored one goal in the first half on the strength of 5 shots on goal. They were only able to score one more goal in the second half, but the team peppered the Cavalier goal with 13 second half shots.

Emily Southern had 3 shots on goal and scored the first goal for the Lady Cougars on a penalty kick. Kami Taylor scored the second goal with just one shot. Konner Deeds attempted 5 shots. Alicia Noble, Hannah Bopp, Nicole Murphy and Paige Hopkins had 2 shots each. Allison Akers had the final shot for Pulaski County. Murphy was credited with the assist on Taylor’s goal.

Goal keeper Emily Lane 20 saves in the contest.

The junior varsity Lady Cougars scored 2 first half goals but the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Pulaski County took 13 shots on goal, 8 of those coming in the first half. Kelsey Arnold scored one goal with 6 shots on goal. Lexy Songster scored the other goal with one shot. Bailey Simpson also had one shot and Alex Turner took 5 shots. Arnold was credited with the assist on Songsters goal. Goal keeper Bridgett Akers recorded 6 saves.

“Both of our teams played well tonight,” Lady Cougar head coach Ainsley Mcdougal said. “The varsity girls were taking shots right up to the last seconds of the game. They have the will to win, we just need to keep working and getting better every day.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Friday when they travel to Roanoke to take on Hidden Valley. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

