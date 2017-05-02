JV Cougars win, varsity ties at Salem

BY DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – The Cougar soccer program hit the road Friday to take on the Salem Spartans. By the end of the night the JV team earned a 3-0 victory and the varsity team came home with a 1-1 tie.

The night started with the JV contest, and it didn’t take long for the younger Cougars to strike. With just 5 minutes off the clock Evan Somervell sent a crossing pass in that bounced off a Salem defender and into the goal to put Pulaski County up 1-0.

Minutes later Somervell took a long inbound pass and flicked it to Chance Martin, who connected and drove the ball to the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. Just before the halftime break Brayan Chacon served the ball to the top of the box. Jesus Garcia got the first touch and made a move. The Salem goal keeper came off his line, and Garcia tipped the ball in for the easy score and the 3-0 lead.

“The Backline of Shaun King, Parker Arnold, Adam Bennett, Cade Compton and Trey Brubaker were solid, giving goal keeper Derek Akers and easy night,” JV head coach Michael Moore said. “We connected passes and were able to switch fields numerous times. I’m most proud of the effort given tonight. The past two game the boys have come out with high intensity which really helps us control the tempo.”

With the win the JV Cougars move to 4-3-3 on the season.

The varsity contest didn’t see as much scoring, but it was just as exciting. The two teams ended the game with a 1-1 tie.

Pulaski County (2-7-1) drew first blood at the 15 minute mark. Frank Lopez crossed a ball into Hunter Quesenberry, who drove the ball low on the tall Spartan goal keeper and into the net.

At the 60 minute mark Salem scored to tie the game, and the two squads went back and forth for the remainder of regulation. The game went into overtime, and with time running out Lopez was driving and fouled hard from behind inside of the box. What should have been a penalty kick for the Cougars was disregarded and the referee blew the whistle to end the game.

“Great, great effort tonight. 10 more seconds and we win,” Cougar head coach Chris Castle said. “I’m so, so proud of this team. After our lackluster performance Wednesday these guys responded. We had some heart to heart talks about handling adversity yesterday at training. After Salem got the equalizer we didn’t drop our heads. They kept working together to keep us in the game. Frank Lopez continues to give teams fits with his speed and creativity. Evan Danner went out at halftime with an injury forcing us out of our normal substitutions. I had to play some guys out of position. However with our system of play being taught in training they knew what to do. We didn’t switch fields as much as I’d like but we were able ping the ball around fairly well.”

The Cougars host Carroll County today at 7 p.m. JV action begins at 5:30 p.m..

