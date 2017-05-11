Juried fine arts show seeking entries

RADFORD – Artwork from all media is being sought for a juried exhibition showcasing the best art in Southwest Virginia.

The Radford Fine Arts Show, sponsored by Radford University and Radford City, is accepting entries through June 4. The show runs 5 to 7 p.m. June 29 through July 21 in the university’s art museum at 1129 E. Main St. in downtown Radford.

Southwest Virginia artists, ages 18 and older, are eligible to submit entries. For the purposes of this show, Southwest Virginia extends from Bedford and Rockbridge counties to Lee County.

Those chosen for exhibition through a “blind” process compete for cash and merchandise awards, including $500 for Best in Show. Entry fee is $15 for one entry or $25 for two.

Visit www.radford.edu/RadfordCityShow for entry rules.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2017.

