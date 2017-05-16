Joe Lee Burton

Joe Lee Burton, 58, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, May 12, 2017, at his home.

Born Nov. 16, 1958, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Charlie Acy Burton and Dorothy Agnes Farmer Burton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Faye Burton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Joe was employed by Volvo Trucks-North American.

He is survived by his son, Joshua Andrew “Josh” Burton of Pulaski; brothers

Charles Edward Burton and David Allen Burton, both of Pulaski; sister Betty Jean Burton of Dublin, Va.; loving nieces and nephews; and biker brothers and Volvo friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at New Hope Chapel, 1555 Case Knife Road, Pulaski, with Pastor Darrell Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2017.

Comments

comments