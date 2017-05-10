Jefferson Yarns closed, but ‘not dead yet’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The president of one of Pulaski’s last textile industries confirmed Tuesday the plant has shut down, but he isn’t ready to drive a nail in the business’ coffin yet.

Marc Bishop, a 22-year employee of Jefferson Yarns Inc., said the Valley Street plant was shut down Friday after a North Carolina financier decided to cut off funding. Without finances, there was no choice but to cease operation, notify customers and let its 31 remaining employees go.

He stressed the company, a processor of synthetic yarns, will be able to make its final payroll.

“We had a lot of dedicated employees who have given a lot of good years and hard work” to the company, Bishop said. “I hope they find [jobs] fast — and I hope it’s back here.”

