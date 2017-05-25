James R. (Dick) DeWitt

James R. (Dick) DeWitt, 98, formally of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2017, with his daughter and caregiver by his side.

He was born Sept. 5, 1918, in Delaware, N.J., and graduated from Belvidere High School in Belvidere, N.J., class of 1937. He moved to Pulaski in 1941, looking for a job at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard and Margaret White DeWitt; sister Francis Mann; and waiting to greet him with her arms wide open was his wife, Rosalee, who he was married to for 66 years.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Suellen, whom he lived with for the past 15 years in Richmond, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was proud to be a U.S. Marines veteran, having served in World War II and as a reservist for eight years. He was stationed on Midway Island with the Marine Fighter Squadron 333, based out of Cherry Point, N.C. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Pulaski after 33 years of service, initially working as a railway postal clerk on the Washington, D.C., to Charlotte, N.C., run. He was a 60-year member of Pythagoras Lodge #239 Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons, and was a member of Thornspring United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. service time Friday, May 26, at Thornspring United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thornspring United Methodist Church, 5670 Thornspring Church Rd., Dublin VA 24084.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

