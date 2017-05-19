James Alvis Burton Sr.

James Alvis Burton Sr., 48, died Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Born Feb. 11, 1969, in Pearisburg, Va., he was the son of the late Carl Alvis Shrewsberry and Thelma Marie Cole Burton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents and sisters Lisa Burton, Patricia Unice Burton and Pamela Darlene Burton.

He was presently employed by James Hardie, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lea Melton Burton of Pulaski, Va.; son James Alvis Burton Jr.; stepdaughters Leigh-Anna Nicole, Keith Lillian, Michelle Melton and Scott Burke; son-in-law Joshua Keith; grandchildren Raelynn, Jaxon, Remy and Ryleigh; three brothers and seven sisters.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.

