A Georgia man caught driving in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 81 in September received a 30-day jail sentence, but only has to serve five days.

Mohamed Bah, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving by speeding 111 in a 70 mph zone under a plea agreement that required him to serve only five days.

It was thought at the time the case was finalized that Bah had served enough time to have credit for the five days. However, he ended up having to serve an additional day before being able to return to his home state.

In addition to the jail sentence, he was fined $2,000 and his driving privileges in Virginia are suspended for the maximum of six months.

