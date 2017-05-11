Inmate phones searched in fraud probe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The cell phones of three New York men arrested during an April traffic stop are at the center of an investigation into the potential use of credit card swiping devices to steal personal card information, according to search warrants on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Tuesday, Wythe County authorities obtained search warrants for four cell phones belonging to inmates Mohamadou Diallo, 19, of Bronx, N.Y.; Craig Richard Champagne, 23, of Bronx, N.Y.; and Mohamed L. Toure, 24, of New York, N.Y.

The three men were arrested by Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Smith April 12 after he stopped their vehicle for reckless driving by speeding 91 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 81, according to an affidavit on file with the warrants. The document goes on to say that the men were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property because the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Miami, Fla.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2017.

