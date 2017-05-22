Makayla “Kadie” Hudson, the daughter of George and Julie Hudson, was named Most Valuable Cougar during senior assembly ceremonies Friday at Pulaski County High School.
Hudson is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society, FFA and a Southwest Virginia Governor’s School student. She has received multiple awards and recognitions at local, regional and state competitions through participation in science fair. Kadie is a PCHS choir member for all four years of high school, receiving honors such as All-District and All-Virginia Choir. She is a four-year PCHS tennis player, and works part-time for Greenway Dairy.
Other Most Valuable Cougar nominees were Brendan Guthrie, son of Joseph and Carol Guthrie; Brooke Quesenberry, daughter of Michael and Jeannie Quesenberry; Justin Shatto, son of Larry and Shauna Shatto; and Jordan White, daughter of Locke White and Peggy White.
As the Most Valuable Cougar, Hudson received a $1,000 scholarship from PCHS and Webb Donald State Farm Insurance, and a ring donated by Jostens.
Other scholarship recipients announced Friday included:
