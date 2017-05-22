Hudson receives PCHS top senior award

Makayla “Kadie” Hudson, the daughter of George and Julie Hudson, was named Most Valuable Cougar during senior assembly ceremonies Friday at Pulaski County High School.

Hudson is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society, FFA and a Southwest Virginia Governor’s School student. She has received multiple awards and recognitions at local, regional and state competitions through participation in science fair. Kadie is a PCHS choir member for all four years of high school, receiving honors such as All-District and All-Virginia Choir. She is a four-year PCHS tennis player, and works part-time for Greenway Dairy.

Other Most Valuable Cougar nominees were Brendan Guthrie, son of Joseph and Carol Guthrie; Brooke Quesenberry, daughter of Michael and Jeannie Quesenberry; Justin Shatto, son of Larry and Shauna Shatto; and Jordan White, daughter of Locke White and Peggy White.

As the Most Valuable Cougar, Hudson received a $1,000 scholarship from PCHS and Webb Donald State Farm Insurance, and a ring donated by Jostens.

Other scholarship recipients announced Friday included:

