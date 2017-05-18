By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
If you got a ticket to tonight’s presentation of “The Last Witness,” consider yourself lucky. If you’ve got a ticket to the same presentation on July 27, then you’re also lucky.
Tickets to the first presentation of a Pulaski County man’s research into and familial connections with the 1912 Carroll County Courthouse tragedy sold out in April within a week of it being announced by the Draper Mercantile. So, the Merc booked a July date. That also sold out quickly with everyone who couldn’t get into the first presentation.
To meet the demand, the Merc has booked a third presentation for Sept. 14, which includes a $15 per person buffet. There’s no charge to those who come for the presentation only, but reservations are still required whether dining or just listening.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login