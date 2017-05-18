‘Holy grail’ sells out again

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

If you got a ticket to tonight’s presentation of “The Last Witness,” consider yourself lucky. If you’ve got a ticket to the same presentation on July 27, then you’re also lucky.

Tickets to the first presentation of a Pulaski County man’s research into and familial connections with the 1912 Carroll County Courthouse tragedy sold out in April within a week of it being announced by the Draper Mercantile. So, the Merc booked a July date. That also sold out quickly with everyone who couldn’t get into the first presentation.

To meet the demand, the Merc has booked a third presentation for Sept. 14, which includes a $15 per person buffet. There’s no charge to those who come for the presentation only, but reservations are still required whether dining or just listening.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 18, 2017.

Comments

comments