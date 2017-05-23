Heslip endows NRCC scholarship in memory of Capt. Louis Heslip

Christie Heslip of Blacksburg has endowed a scholarship through the New River Community College Educational Foundation to honor her husband Louis Heslip’s legacy and his life. Heslip died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest last May.

Louis Heslip grew up in Christiansburg and joined the Marines after graduating from high school. He aspired to work in law enforcement, and in 1998, he joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Over the years, he worked his way up to the rank of captain, while also being a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Heslip also loved cycling and taught classes at the Weight Club in Blacksburg.

Heslip was passionate about helping others succeed, especially in his department. He invested his time and energy into his shift at the Sheriff’s Office, and helped the officers develop leadership skills. He would put together mock panels to help people with interviewing skills. Leadership was something Heslip saw as very important, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 23, 2017.

Comments

comments