Handgun safety class begins today

New River Community College is offering a handgun safety class today and Thursday.

Both classes at 6 to 9 p.m. in room 148 at the NRV Mall site in Christiansburg. Range time will be offered Saturday.

Cost of the course is $60.

The six-hour classroom portion of the course, instructed by Joey Williams, is required. However, range time is optional. The class is intended for individuals who are applying for a handgun permit through the courts, and will cover topics such as the nomenclature of revolvers and/or semi-automatic handguns and safety issues related to handgun ownership. Participants will also learn how to care for, maintain and store their handguns.

To register for this course, visit http://bit.ly/handgunsafety052017.

Written by: Editor on May 23, 2017.

