Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

For the past 14 years, Amy Kemp has lived in an apartment in Pulaski. While it has been a blessing for her and her two teenage children, she says, “It’s time for growth.”

Saturday, she took the first steps in that growth by helping to break ground for her new home, which will be constructed on Melborn St. in Pulaski through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and BAE Systems.

“I’m beside myself with gratitude … I’m going to have a home of my own, with a porch, a yard, a flower garden, a couple of trees,” she told those attending the ground-breaking ceremony. She noted that her comments are from a Facebook post she made over the weekend when she visited the construction site and saw the ground had been cleared for construction.

