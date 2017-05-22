Graduating triplets are the same, but different

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Jimmy and Penny Lane discovered just over 18 years ago that, sometimes, the best things in life occur in threes. On Feb. 12, 1999, all three of their children were born – and Friday, all three will graduate from high school.

This week, Adam, Emily and Samantha will take their ceremonial pomp-and-circumstance walk at Pulaski County High School, where they’ve spent the last four years – in classes, in Math and Computer Club (MACC), playing in the bands and in sports.

“They’re all very unique. It’s been an interesting science experiment. We’ve fed them the same, we’ve treated them the same – and they are very different,” Penny says.

Adam, who never liked to squabble with his sisters, says he’s glad to me moving on from high school, but not without reservation. “I’m going to miss a lot of people, but you just got to do it.”

“It’s like – oh, man – you’ve gone from kindergarten all the way through high school as one thing, and now you’re going into a whole new chapter,” Emily adds.

