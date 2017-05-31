Golf tourney set for Thursday

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Golf teams are invited to participate in the second annual Edna Loftus Young Life Golf Tournament set for Thursday.

The 18-hole, par 3 golf tournament will be held at Draper Valley Golf Club starting at 9 a.m. with registration. A putting contest begins at 10 a.m. Lunch is scheduled for noon, and the shotgun start for 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams. Prizes will be awarded on all 18 holes, and someone can win a car for a hole-in-one.

Money raised through the golf tourney goes to the local branch of Young Life, a nondenominational, international Christian outreach started in 1939 by a young seminarian and a minister in Texas. Those monies are earmarked specifically for the summer camp program of Radski, the Radford-Pulaski branch of Young Life.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 31, 2017.

Comments

comments