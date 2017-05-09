Goble finishes 8th at Elks Hoop Shoot national finals

CHICAGO – Virginia state champion Taylor Goble from Snowville Elementary School finished eighth in the Elks Hoop Shoot national finals.

Competing at DePaul University, Goble made 16 of 25 free throws to tie for eighth place among the nation’s elite 8- and 9-year-olds.

Goble advanced to the national finals through the local, district and state levels of competition, sinking the most of 25 free throws in her division at each contest. With a score of 25 of 25 at the Southeast Central Regional semifinals, Goble secured her chance to shoot on the foul line on the national stage.

Goble is the daughter of Randy and April Goble of Snowville. She is sponsored by the Pulaski Elks Lodge No. 1067.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Elks Hoop Shoot has been developing gritty kids for more than 40 years, instilling characteristics that lead to success, on and off the court.

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

