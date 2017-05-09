Fire damages Pulaski mobile home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A mobile home undergoing renovations was damaged, but not destroyed, Monday thanks to observations of a passing motorist, a neighbor and quick response by firefighters.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the fire at 628 Ridge Avenue was reported to 911 dispatchers at 10:23 a.m., and the first fire units were on the scene three minutes later. The blaze was under control in 30 minutes.

Josh Hatfield, a serviceman for Clayton Homes, told The Southwest Times he was in the area for a service call when he drove by the single-wide home and noticed flames were coming out the back. He called 911 and unchained a dog that was on the front porch so it would not be injured.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

Comments

comments