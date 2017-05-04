Feds charge detective with sexually exploiting minors

MADISON COUNTY — Federal agents Wednesday morning charged a detective assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with sexually exploiting minors.

ICAC’s primary mission is to investigate those who use the Internet to commit crimes against minors, including sexual exploitation. Despite his involvement with the task force, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bruce A. Harvey is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of minors, according to Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice.

McGinn says Harvey, 40, of Reva, faces two charges alleging he transported minors across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct and two other charges alleging interstate travel with minors with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

“The alleged criminal activity involved two minor female victims who had contact with Harvey while he worked as a karate instructor,” a prepared statement from McGinn reveals. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2007.

A former karate instructor in Madison, Harvey remains in custody. The investigation is continuing.

