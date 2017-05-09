FAC exhibits local artist’s work

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

R.L. Thomas was raised by two sets of grandparents – one of them, Guy and Ruth Whitaker, who owned Morris Fashions in Pulaski, not from the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, where his one-man art show has been on display since April 18.

“It is indeed an unexpected honor to be having a show of my work on the same street I grew up on,” Thomas says.

A realist watercolor painter of landscapes, figures and architecture, Thomas’ paintings and prints may be found in both private and public collections throughout the New River Valley. The paintings on display at the Fine Arts Center include landscapes, trains and more.

The Fine Arts Center’s reception for Thomas is scheduled for May 21.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2017.

Comments

comments