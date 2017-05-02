Errors, lack of hits cost Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar softball team stumbled Friday, falling to the visiting Salem Spartans by the final score of 5-1. It was a frustrating loss for head coach Gina Miano, but mainly because she can see the potential her team has.

“We made too many mistakes tonight,” Miano said. “When you’ve got a bunch of highly talented athletes with tons of experience you can make mistakes. We’re not that team. We’re still learning and growing. We can’t afford to make those mistakes.”

Both teams put up one run in the first inning, but solid defense and good pitching from both teams denied more scoring until the top of the fifth. Salem added one run in the fifth, one more in the sixth and two in the seventh to earn the win.

“This was another game where we faced a Division 1 prospect pitcher,” Miano said. “That makes it tough, no question. We had some opportunities but we didn’t capitalize on them. The errors hurt, but if you can’t get runners on base you can’t score.”

Haley Gordon sent the distance for Salem on the pitching rubber, giving up just 1 unearned run, 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 12 Lady Cougar batters. Josie Brewer pulled the same duty for Pulaski County allowing 6 hits, 5 runs (3 earned) and 3 walks while striking out 9 batters.

The Spartans committed only 2 errors to go with their 6 hits. Pulaski County committed 3 errors, each at critical moments that allowed runs. The Lady Cougars finished with only 2 hits, one by Brewer and one by Victoria Goad. Chelsea Doss also earned a walk. Katie Akers scored the lone Pulaski County run while pinch running for Brewer.

“It was a tough night,” Miano said. “We had errors by three different players at key moments of the game. We left three runners on base. We had troubles hitting the ball. On a positive note we also did some good things. Josie Brewer did another great job pitching for us. Hollie Eggleston had a great sacrifice bunt. We gave up the momentum tonight and a good team took advantage of it. We’ll move on and work on getting better from here.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Carroll County for a JV/varsity double header. The JV contest will get underway at 5:00 followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

