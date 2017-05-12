Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Elliott Marshall

Elizabeth “Ann” Elliott Marshall, 86, of Allisonia, Va., wife of Major Harley T. Marshall Jr., USAF Retired, passed on peacefully Wednesday, May 10, 2017, to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She will be deeply missed by her husband and love of her life, Harley, of 69 years; daughter Rebecca Ann Marshall Imholz and husband John of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; son Harley Thomas Marshall III of Norfolk, Va.; and her beloved and cherished grandchildren, Daniel Imholz, Matthew Marshall, Luke Imholz, Jared Imholz and Morgan Marshall.

Visitation for Ann will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Dublin Baptist Church, 100 Hawkins Street. Ann’s funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Dublin Baptist Church, followed by committal at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dublin Baptist Church.

